Becky Lynch returned to action for WWE at Survivor Series, but she already has her sights set on the Royal Rumble.

The 2023 Royal Rumble is WWE's next premium live event for the main roster and is scheduled to take place on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas. This event is where a lot of fans believe the road to WrestleMania truly gets underway.

Becky Lynch recently sat down with WWE UK to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her hopes and expectations for the 2023 Royal Rumble, The Man hopes to be the first woman to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania twice.

"I mean, you always hope to win," Lynch admitted. "If you're entering the Royal Rumble, then you always hope to win. So that's the plan. Win the Royal Rumble and go on to Main Event at WrestleMania twice. That's the goal."

Becky Lynch won't make a New Year's resolution for 2023

While the clock ticks away on 2022, many people are contemplating what their New Year's resolutions will be for 2023.

Becky Lynch isn't one to set resolutions though, and would rather create a bunch of goals for the new year that she can check off one by one instead.

"No, I don't really set resolutions, but I always set goals," Lynch said. "I always sit down at the end of the year with my notepad, write a bunch of goals. I'm a big goal checker, so I love to see them on paper and I love to be able to check them off. It's really quite incredible. I think that gives you a lot of gratitude and perspective because I think we're always chasing things, but it's great to sit back and realize how much you've accomplished."

