Rollins may no longer have his gold, but are he and Becky Lynch still WWE's top Power Couple?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been called out by Johnny Gargano as he bids to prove who the 'Power Couple' in WWE really is.

Becky Lynch, the RAW Women's Champion, has been on a meteoric rise in WWE over the last couple of years, going from established mid-carder to, arguably, the biggest name in the company.

There have even been reports that Hollywood could soon come calling for The Man, leaving fans to wonder whether Becky Lynch could follow The Rock and John Cena to a silver screen career. That cause was done no harm by Lynch's appearance in the US smash hit television show Billions.

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew. #BeckyBillions pic.twitter.com/mhkoqGM0sW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 4, 2020

But while there may be a future of megastardom ahead for Becky Lynch, it appears that she has a challenger to her throne on the domestic front, after Gargano said in an interview that he along with his wife Candice LeRae fancies taking on the Irish Lass Kicker and her partner Seth Rollins in a match.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins called out by NXT pair

Speaking to The Mirror in the UK, Gargano noted that Becky Lynch and Rollins might well hold a claim to being WWE's Power Couple, but suggests a match-up between the four might well change that. He said:

The main power couple in WWE? As far as track record goes, I'm sure Seth and Becky may have a strong hold on that title. I mean if Becky wants to come by then she can come and we can do Seth and Becky against me and Candice - we can make that happen.

Complete with an all-new attitude, Gargano and Candice LeRae have been making a great impact on the Black and Gold brand in recent months. The former NXT Champion is in no doubt that he and LeRae are the next big thing in WWE.

Gargano put to bed his storied rivalry with Tomasso Ciampa recently and may feel a clash with Becky Lynch and Rollins could be the perfect next step.