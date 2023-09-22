Becky Lynch announces the beginning of the N-BEX-T tour; includes surprising upcoming appearance

The newly crowned Grand Slam Champion Becky Lynch has announced her upcoming schedule, and she is set for a surprise appearance this week.

The Man defeated Tiffany Stratum in a highly acclaimed match to win the NXT Women's Championship last week. The title win allowed her to become the sixth Grand Slam Championship in WWE, having previously won every Women's title available.

Becky Lynch took to social media to share a picture with dates and venue of all the upcoming shows where she will be appearing. Surprisingly, the list includes WWE SmackDown tonight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Expand Tweet

She will also appear at two WWE Supershows this weekend and Monday Night RAW next week before NXT No Mercy, scheduled for next Saturday. The Man will put the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Tiffany Straton in their title rematch.

It will be interesting to see Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown tonight, considering all the potential feuds heading into the Survivor Series season. As of this writing, WWE has booked one title match on the blue brand this week. It will see IYO SKY put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Asuka.

The United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar are also set to lock horns with The Street Profits in a tag team match. And lastly, John Cena will appear on WWE SmackDown this week, leaving room for an exciting development in creative plans for the legendary superstar.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star