Becky Lynch could have another child

Becky Lynch has expressed that she is open to having another child. The Women's Intercontinental Champion gave birth to her daughter, Roux Lopez, in December 2020 as she and Seth Rollins became first-time parents.

Now, The Man has addressed the possibility of becoming a mother again. Lynch announced her first pregnancy in May 2020, when she held the RAW Women's Championship. After giving birth, she returned at SummerSlam 2021 and won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

During an appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch discussed her future beyond WWE and other ambitions, while also bringing up a personal detail.

"My family is amazing. I love that my daughter is always, oh god. She’s always asking for a little brother. She wants a little brother. so that's one of those things. I'm really loving wrestling. I'm loving the acting roles that I'm getting. Kind of feel like momentum is on my side and eventually, I would love another one. Gotta kind of figure that out. She said, it’s like the worst thing she could possibly say to me. She’s like, ‘When you’re done working, when you make enough money, then can I have my little brother?"' Lynch said. [From 10:40-11:18]

Lynch said that while she loved working and exploring opportunities beyond WWE, growing the family would "also be amazing."

You can check the video below:

Becky Lynch teased Naomi after pregnancy announcement

This week on RAW, Naomi came out and revealed that she is pregnant and is going to be a first-time mother. The news was received warmly by the fans in the arena and on social media, with many WWE stars expressing their happiness.

WWE also posted a congratulatory message on X (Twitter) to Naomi and her husband Jimmy Uso, and drew a cheeky response from Becky Lynch.

"How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion," she wrote on X.

This was an obvious reference to her own pregnancy when she held the RAW Women's Championship in 2020. This also led to a clever response from Naomi.

