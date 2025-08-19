Naomi responds after major WWE star says, "How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion"

WWE Superstar Naomi shared some incredible news last night during RAW. She is seven weeks pregnant with her and Jimmy Uso's first baby together. As a result, the Women's World Champion has had to relinquish her title.This has prompted happy responses from the WWE locker room, with many of her and Uso's peers congratulating the couple. The funniest reaction of them all came from Becky Lynch on her official X/Twitter handle, as she jokingly called the veteran &quot;irresponsible&quot; for getting pregnant while being a champion:&quot;How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion,&quot; tweeted Lynch.This was, of course, in reference to when Lynch herself did the same thing when she was the RAW Women's Champion in 2020. Naomi has since responded to The Man with a quote-tweet, acknowledging the joke and claiming that she &quot;learned from the best.&quot;&quot;Well I learned from the best 😏,&quot; she responded.It remains to be seen what's next for the Women's World Championship, now that it is vacant. Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and others might all be in the title picture as Clash in Paris approaches. Things could get interesting on Monday Night RAW very soon.When could Naomi return to WWE?Naomi did mention in her promo that she will return to WWE after nine months and regain the Women's World Championship. While it might not exactly be that timeline, she looks determined to return as soon as possible.This could mean a return towards the end of 2026 for the real-life Bloodline member. The aforementioned Becky Lynch went on maternity leave for around 15 months from 2020 to 2021, and immediately won the SmackDown Women's Championship upon her WWE return.Naomi may shoot for something similar. Several female stars currently in WWE have returned to the ring after giving birth, with Lynch, Nikki Bella, and Alexa Bliss as the prime examples in recent years.Hopefully, the now-former Women's World Champion can come back as well and return to the heights of the run she reached as a heel in the past few months. This includes a Money in the Bank win, a successful cash-in, and a high-profile title defense against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Naomi and Jimmy Uso on the amazing news, and we wish them all the best in this new chapter in their lives.