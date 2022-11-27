Becky Lynch was apparently 'terrified' about doing one particular move at Survivor Series WarGames

Becky Lynch experienced a triumphant return to the squared circle as she executed a risky spot to help her team win a fantastic Women's Survivor Series WarGames match. In the post-show press conference, Lynch admitted that she was terrified about performing the match-winning leg drop heading into the show.

WWE's final premium live event of 2022 was a great night of high-octane action, as both the WarGames matches have received a lot of praise online.

Becky Lynch was arguably the biggest star in the opening bout as she wrestled her first match since SummerSlam in July. Fans were on the edge of their seats throughout the brutal match-up. The fight built towards a finish involving Big Time Becks and members of Damage CTRL.

The former women's champion dived from on top of the cage and crashed through a table that had Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The massive leg drop was enough to get Lynch a pinfall win over Kai. She revealed that the crowd's energy inspired her to deliver the seemingly unsafe move.

The Man also mentioned the victims of the dangerous spot, Dakota and Iyo, in the Survivor Series presser, as you can view below:

"But when you have the feeling of the crowd and the energy of the crowd, I feel like anything is possible. It's the people that make you feel like a superhero, and so you become a superhero. And god bless Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. I'm sure they are feeling a lot worse than I am."

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso Becky Lynch on her leg drop off the cage onto a table: I was terrified #SurvivorSeries Becky Lynch on her leg drop off the cage onto a table: I was terrified #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/78grVccg3Y

What else happened at Survivor Series WarGames?

WWE could not have asked for a better start to the Survivor Series event as the women put together a gripping WarGames match.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor were up next and were involved in a typically solid contest, which concluded with The Phenomenal One finally ending a long-standing losing streak. Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women's Championship in a short match against Shotzi before Seth Rollins defended his US title in a Triple Threat bout.

Austin Theory pulled off an upset of sorts by becoming a two-time United States Champion, which got the audience all hyped up for the stacked main event.

The Bloodline picked up a statement victory after 38 minutes of impeccable storytelling and closed out Survivor Series by celebrating inside the steel structure.

