Becky Lynch attacks 40-year-old male superstar backstage on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch has had a big shift in character this year, especially since winning the Women's Intercontinental title. She got into an altercation backstage, attacking two Superstars, one of whom is a 40-year-old male.This week on RAW, Becky Lynch was backstage, still not particularly happy after tapping out to AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza 2025. She crossed paths with Maxxine Dupri backstage. Dupri recently offered to challenge Lynch, and the Intercontinental Champion scoffed at the idea. She once again touted the line about how &quot;everyone&quot; says she's the best. Before she could cite Bleacher Report or Sports Illustrated, Maxxine said that everyone thinks she's the best, except AJ Lee.This caused the 40-year-old Akira Tozawa to laugh out loud, and an infuriated Becky Lynch took him out with a strike. Maxxine lost it and shouted at Becky for attacking Tozawa when he had nothing to do with it. She went to check on Tozawa as Becky walked away, but she then took out a distracted Maxxine by attacking her.It looks like Maxxine and Becky will cross paths sooner rather than later. Immediately after this happened, Becky met her husband, Seth Rollins, who asked her if she felt better after that attack.The women's Intercontinental Champion has been feeling rather insecure, and this has only amplified ever since she tapped out to AJ Lee. One would think that, because she made the champion tap out, AJ Lee would get an automatic title match as a result of it.We're going to have to wait and see what happens with AJ Lee and what the plans are for her when she returns. One would imagine that she will be moving on from teaming up with CM Punk, as Seth Rollins is now busy with Cody Rhodes and the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.