Becky Lynch barely remembers her iconic WWE moment

Daniel Bryan recently revealed an interesting bit about Becky Lynch while talking about the iconic RAW moment that saw him turn on Bray Wyatt to a defeaning reaction.

Daniel Bryan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated ahead of his Universal title clash with Roman Reigns at Fastlane 2021. Bryan opened up on various topics in regards to his WWE career. He talked about turning on Bray Wyatt on the January 13, 2014 edition of WWE RAW following a Steel Cage match pitting him and Wyatt with The Usos.

Bryan stated that he doesn't have much recollection of his big moment from RAW due to a concussion:

"Mostly what I remember about that night is not being able to remember that night. That was one of the last concussions I had before I had to retire. I don't remember any of that."

Bryan then compared the moment with another memorable one from the November 12, 2018 episode of RAW. Becky Lynch led a SmackDown invasion on RAW on that night that ended with Nia Jax accidentally punching her and giving her a bloodied face.

Bryan said that Lynch barely remembers anything from that night due to getting smashed in the face:

"It's really interesting, I was talking to Becky Lynch about this. She had that amazing moment where her face got busted open and she's bleeding, she's in the crowd, and it's this magic moment that makes Becky, but she barely remembers it because she got smashed in the face. It's one of those things where I watch it on YouTube, and it's cool, but I really don't have any real recollection of it."

Both Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch went on to headline WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan eventually managed to score a WWE World Heavyweight title opportunity at WrestleMania XXX. He made history by defeating three members of Evolution on the same night to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Bryan defeated Triple H in the opening match of the night to earn an opportunity at the top title in the main event. The final match of the night saw Bryan defeating Batista and Randy Orton to win the big one.

Becky Lynch's bloodied face on RAW instantly turned her into a bigger babyface than she already was. The Man kicked off her road to WrestleMania 35 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of The Show of Shows to become a double Women's Champion.