Becky Lynch and Bayley at the receiving end of major shots fired by former WWE champion

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has sent an indication regarding her future aspirations.

The 32-year-old star has enjoyed a successful run in 2023 since her return to the company at The Royal Rumble earlier this year. Securing the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville and Piper Niven was a high point, despite losing it recently. Now, her focus shifts ahead, possibly aiming to climb higher, potentially at the expense of superstars like Becky Lynch and Bayley.

A popular Wrestling Twitter account recently asked its followers who should secure the Money in The Bank briefcase in the near future among Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Chelsea Green. Responding directly to this post, Green left no room for uncertainty, stating firmly that the rightful holder should always be her.

"Again. Me. It’s always me," Chelsea wrote.

Check out Chelsea Green's tweet below:

Chelsea Green spoke about her time in WWE since return

Chelsea Green recently discussed her WWE journey since her return earlier this year.

During an interview with Love Wrestling, Green described the current run as a full-circle experience. Reflecting on her past experiences both within and outside the company, she expressed that this was the moment she had been eagerly anticipating. Additionally, she conveyed her immense happiness at securing a championship during this phase.

"I guess just full circle, you know, after everything I've gone through in the company and outside of the company. This is the moment I've been waiting for, to win a championship at the highest level, which is WWE. So, definitely full circle," Chelsea Green said.

Check out the full interview below:

As the year draws to a close, anticipation builds to witness what the Stamford-based company has planned for the talented star moving forward.

