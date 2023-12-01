Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair immortalized outside WWE: details of legendary achievement

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair recently made history outside of the company after breaking a Guinness World Record in Esports gaming.

Lynch and Belair are two of the greatest female wrestlers to ever step inside the WWE ring. The Man and The EST, alongside Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, recently won the Women's WarGames match against The Damage CTRL at Survivor Series 2023.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have broken several records in the world of pro wrestling, and it looks like they want to achieve more accolades outside of their profession as well.

The duo recently went to the 2023 Esports Awards presented by Lexus, where they teamed up with two gaming giants, Bugha and Golden Boy. They cemented their names in history by playing Pac-Man on a massive 100,000-square-foot display, becoming Guinness World Record holders.

Before their gaming session, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair was asked how she felt about playing on a massive display to break the record.

The EST jokingly replied that she did not have her glasses, but it wouldn't matter because of the screen size and vowed to break all the records.

"I actually don't have my glasses on today but the screen is so big that I don't need them. No, I don't need them.... I'm ready to break over all the records," Belair said. [5:54:53 - 6:31:11]

Bill Apter believes WWE is saving Jade Cargill for Becky Lynch

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said that he believes WWE has not found the right storyline for Jade Cargill, and they are probably saving her for Becky Lynch.

"They haven't found the right storyline for her just yet, but maybe, if you really look at it, Jade Cargill hasn't been talked about or used yet at all. Maybe they are saving that lady for Becky Lynch."

Fans believe Cargill's first opponent could be either Bianca Belair or Becky Lynch. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the former TBS Champion's debut remains to be seen.

