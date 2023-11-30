WWE is saving 31-year-old superstar's in-ring debut for Becky Lynch, says veteran (Exclusive)

While Becky Lynch has not been in a substantial storyline recently, the WWE creative department could potentially be setting up a feud between her and another current superstar.

The superstar in question is Jade Cargill. Since she signed with the Stamford-based promotion this year, she has been hyped as one of the biggest acquisitions of the roster. However, she has yet to make her in-ring debut.

Speaking about Jade Cargill in the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter praised Becky Lynch while discussing her future. He also speculated that perhaps Jade would be facing Becky soon.

"They haven't found the right storyline for her just yet, but maybe, if you really look at it, Jade Cargill hasn't been talked about or used yet at all. Maybe they are saving that lady for Becky Lynch." [1:04 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Triple H has commented on Jade Cargill's future in WWE

Triple H has addressed Jade Cargill's absence from the active scene during the post-show media conference after Survivor Series: WarGames.

According to the CCO of WWE, Cargill is yet ot be ready to handle everything inside the ring. He stated:

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen when Cargill will come into play in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes