Becky Lynch breaks character to acknowledge legendary WWE rival; makes tragic comparison

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Feb 24, 2025 18:20 GMT
Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 (Image via wwe.com)
Becky Lynch is a former WWE Women's World Champion. [Image via WWE.com]

Becky Lynch has not been on WWE television since May 2024. Her last appearance was on the May 27 edition of RAW, where she lost a Steel Cage Match for the Women's World Championship against then-champion Liv Morgan.

The Man recently appeared on the Getting Over podcast and shared her thoughts regarding her former in-ring rival, Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch and The Queen have been great friends as well as bitter rivals ever since their days in NXT. Their friendship took a turn for the worse a few years after their debut on the main roster, with the lowest point arguably being WrestleMania 35, where The Man defeated Flair and Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat Match.

During a recent appearance on Getting Over, the Irish star said that ''the undercurrent'' of their rivalry ''is love!''

"Yeah Look, I think the undercurrent of all of it is love, like you get more hurt by the people that you love than the people that you don't care about; that you dislike, or that you feel indifferent to, but I think that there's so much love there," Becky Lynch said. [0:45-1:07]
Becky added that she and Charlotte have always been there for each other in the past. She also referenced the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper when she stated that life is too short to hold grudges.

"If she [Charlotte] ever needed anything, I would have always been there, and I'm pretty sure that she would say the same thing. Having that hostility towards somebody kind of weighs on you. You know what I mean? And I think life is too short for that, and we've witnessed that; we've seen the tragic passing of people way far too young, like Bray Wyatt, like Luke Harper." [1:07-1:45]
Check out the interview here:

youtube-cover
Becky Lynch was named in the list of the top 20 greatest WWE wrestlers last year

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest pro wrestlers to ever step foot inside the squared circle. Unsurprisingly, the former world champion was ranked in the top 20 greatest WWE wrestlers of all time by Sports Illustrated last year.

She was ranked 20 in the list that had guys like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, CM Punk, and Chris Jericho. The Man later reacted to the list in a very wholesome manner on X (FKA Twitter).

"In great company!" she wrote.

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and rumors of Big Time Becks' return to the Stamford-based company have been surfacing for quite some time now. Fans have been anticipating her return for months. It will be interesting to see if the Irish star makes her presence felt on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Yash Mittal
