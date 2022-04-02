Becky Lynch breaks character to praise former WWE Champion and open up about her mental health

Heading into WrestleMania 38 as the untouchable WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch has talked a lot of trash lately. However, she recently stepped out of her Big Time Becks persona to speak about mental health and praise Big E.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, Lynch cited the New Day member as an example of championing mental health. She praised Big E as a talent and a person while admiring his courage to address his insecurities.

Here is what she said:

"I love that people are talking about [mental health] and anything that people can draw inspiration from... Big E for example, has been such a champion of it lately. And I mean, you meet Big E and he is [a] package of love. You could not say a bad word about him," said Becky Lynch. One of the most talented people I’ve ever come across in my life, he is beloved by world around and he is somebody who’s also dealt with insecurities, with doubt. But he talks about it. And man, what a champion and just showing you what’s possible and how wonderful a person you can be when you address these things."

Big E suffered a broken neck a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown but has remained positive ever since.

Becky Lynch on the mental health struggles WWE stars face

Becky Lynch also opened up about how her rise to the top of WWE in 2018 has inspired so many people, including interviewer Rick Ucchino, to overcome self-doubt and believe in themselves.

Speaking on how even big stars have their struggles, Lynch said:

"That means the world. And so I think that’s the thing is that we forget how universal those doubts are. And how close overcompensation of confidence can be, to just crippling insecurity," said Becky Lynch. "And so we don’t realize that the biggest stars that you see on your TV are doubting themselves and worrying that their stuff isn’t good enough. That they’re not good enough. That they’re old news, that they’re has been."

The RAW Women's Champion mentioned how it is a constant battle, especially when being bombarded by so much negativity and doubt. Life as a WWE Superstar has its struggles, both physically and mentally.

