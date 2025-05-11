Becky Lynch breaks character to share rare footage of her husband Seth Rollins wrestling her daughter

Becky Lynch came up short at Backlash last night when she was defeated by Lyra Valkyria before she then attacked her former friend following the bell. It seems that Lynch has been able to switch back into mom mode, ready to celebrate Mother's Day with her family today, and shared a rare video of her husband, Seth Rollins, and their daughter, Roux.

Lynch posted the video with the message that she can't be beaten because she has won in life, clearly showing her haters that she doesn't need to listen to the recent "Becky Hogan" chants because this is what she has waiting for her behind the curtain.

Lynch's daughter Roux turns five this year, and it seems that she could already be looking to follow in her parents' footsteps.

The video Lynch shared shows her daughter wrestling with Rollins before she's able to pin him despite his attempts to kick out and then lift the Women's Championship. It's clear that there is a happy family dynamic among them, and it shows why Lynch was so reluctant to return to the road.

Becky Lynch has some questions to answer on WWE RAW

The feud between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria is far from over, and it seems that RAW tomorrow night will be the indication of whether to two women will collide at Saturday Night's Main Event in two weeks, or at Money in the Bank next month.

Lyra was able to win the match before she was attacked by Lynch, and it's clear that it was just a reaction to the loss. She wants to take that Women's Intercontinental Championship, and she will be looking to do so at the next possible opportunity.

It seems that The Man is now fully back in WWE, and she knows that her daughter is watching.

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More