  Becky Lynch breaks silence amid AJ Lee WWE return speculation

Becky Lynch breaks silence amid AJ Lee WWE return speculation

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 03, 2025 19:32 GMT
Becky Lynch is trying to start a war (image via WWE)
Becky Lynch is trying to start a war (image via WWE)

Becky Lynch attacked CM Punk on WWE RAW this past week, which has led to the speculation that his wife, AJ Lee, could be set to return to exact some revenge.

Lynch has finally commented following RAW, to send a message to CM Punk, claiming he deserved the attack that she unleashed on him. Lynch took to Instagram to share the update, making it clear that she is not worried about the consequences of her actions.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have been locked in a feud for several years, despite facing off on WWE TV numerous times; it seems that their rivalry will never come to an end.

Lynch joined forces with her husband at Clash in Paris after she was able to retain her championship against Nikki Bella, and wanted to ensure that CM Punk was not able to dethrone her husband.

Will AJ Lee return to take out Becky Lynch?

WWE has already dropped an accidental confirmation tweet, which appears to be all that fans need to be sure that AJ will be making her return.

The stage is now set; it just remains to be seen when she will make her first appearance. Lee hasn't wrestled for a decade, and she will be up against one of the best to ever do it. Lee and Lynch have never shared a ring and will be relatively new to each other since AJ retired before Lynch was called up.

In fact, it was Lee's retirement from the company that left the hole on RAW, which then led to Stephanie McMahon calling up Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to work with Paige because AJ had left her alone following WrestleMania to fend off the Bella Twins.

Times have changed in WWE over the past decade, but AJ Lee appears to be being welcomed back with open arms.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
