Becky Lynch breaks silence amid AJ Lee WWE return speculation

Becky Lynch attacked CM Punk on WWE RAW this past week, which has led to the speculation that his wife, AJ Lee, could be set to return to exact some revenge.Lynch has finally commented following RAW, to send a message to CM Punk, claiming he deserved the attack that she unleashed on him. Lynch took to Instagram to share the update, making it clear that she is not worried about the consequences of her actions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins and CM Punk have been locked in a feud for several years, despite facing off on WWE TV numerous times; it seems that their rivalry will never come to an end.Lynch joined forces with her husband at Clash in Paris after she was able to retain her championship against Nikki Bella, and wanted to ensure that CM Punk was not able to dethrone her husband.Will AJ Lee return to take out Becky Lynch?WWE has already dropped an accidental confirmation tweet, which appears to be all that fans need to be sure that AJ will be making her return.The stage is now set; it just remains to be seen when she will make her first appearance. Lee hasn't wrestled for a decade, and she will be up against one of the best to ever do it. Lee and Lynch have never shared a ring and will be relatively new to each other since AJ retired before Lynch was called up.In fact, it was Lee's retirement from the company that left the hole on RAW, which then led to Stephanie McMahon calling up Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to work with Paige because AJ had left her alone following WrestleMania to fend off the Bella Twins.Times have changed in WWE over the past decade, but AJ Lee appears to be being welcomed back with open arms.