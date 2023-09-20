Becky Lynch breaks silence after she finds unlikely help to even the odds against popular WWE heel; potential future tag team title run teased

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch broke her silence after she found unlikely help from 26-year-old NXT star Lyra Valkyria to even the odds against the team of Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James on the latest developmental show.

Lynch kept her promise as she showed up during this week's episode of NXT. While she was in the middle of a promo, Tiffany Stratton came out to interrupt her. After a brief exchange of words, The Man started throwing punches at the former NXT Women's Champion.

However, Kiana James came out of nowhere to help Stratton, and attacked Becky Lynch. The latter tried to go in a handicap match against the duo in the main event of the show, but Lyra Valkyria came to her aid, when Lynch was finding it hard to handle both stars at the same time.

Following their win against Stratton and James, The Man took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures with Valkyria, possibly teasing a potential future tag team title run.

"You’ll never beat the Irish," Lynch wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Becky Lynch will defend her WWE NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy

As mentioned above, Tiffany Stratton interrupted Becky Lynch during the latter's promo on the latest episode of NXT. The former champion demanded a rematch against The Man at No Mercy, which was then made official by WWE.

Lynch has already defended her title once, on the latest edition of RAW. She issued an open challenge, which was accepted by Natalya. However, The Queen of Harts wasn't able to defeat the NXT Women's Champion.

Fans are loving main roster stars' appearances on the developmental show. With Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and now Becky Lynch being regular, they are in for a treat.

Are you loving the main roster stars' appearances on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.