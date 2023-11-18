Becky Lynch breaks silence after joining top the WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series

Becky Lynch will be competing in the upcoming WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. Taking to Twitter, she broke silence after joining Charlotte Flair and her team.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi were brutally attacked by Damage CTRL, who recently added Kairi Sane and Asuka to the faction's lineup.

Fast forward to this week's SmackDown, Lynch was revealed as the fourth member of Flair's team for the upcoming WarGames Match. Taking to Twitter, she broke silence with a short two-word message.

"Duty calls!! #WarGames @WWE," wrote Lynch.

At Crown Jewel, Damage CTRL added Kairi Sane to the faction after she returned and helped IYO SKY in retaining the Women's Championship.

Last week on SmackDown, Asuka betrayed Belair and Flair during a tag team match. She also went on to join Damage CTRL.

Bianca Belair previously claimed that Becky Lynch is 'bred different' from other superstars

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch were once two of the biggest rivals in WWE's women's division.

Speaking in a past interview with In The Kliq, The EST spoke about Lynch's work and her commitment.

The former Women's Champion claimed that to be successful, one has to be different and stand out from the rest. She said:

"We are very committed. We're just committed to what we do and we love what we're doing and you have to have a passion for WWE and wrestling. To be successful, you just have to bred different and Becky Lynch is someone who is definitely bred different."

The Man is currently feuding with Xia Li over on Monday Night RAW. However, that didn't prevent her from appearing on the blue brand, as she joined forces with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi.

Lynch will be in singles action on the upcoming episode of RAW. She will face Li in a highly-awaited match.

