Becky Lynch breaks silence on viral video featuring legendary 8-time WWE champion and Eminem

Becky Lynch is one of the most active WWE Superstars on social media. She recently took to Twitter to react to a video of herself dancing to Eminem’s hit single.

The Man is one of the biggest names in WWE. She is one of the most heavily featured superstars on the roster, even when not in the top championship picture.

A fan posted a video of Becky Lynch dancing to Eminem’s hit single “Lose Yourself.” The only twist was that The Man isn’t actually dancing herself, as it's a clip from the popular online game Fortnite.

The former double champion reacted to the video with a hilarious response. She wrote that just when she thought she couldn’t be any worse at dancing, Fortnite decided to prove her wrong.

"When I thought I couldn’t get any worse at dancing, Fortnite made it happen 🙈."

Check out the Tweet below:

WWE fans are waiting to see Becky Lynch get in the Women's World Championship picture opposite Rhea Ripley. It will be one of the biggest matches to look out for in 2024.

The company will be looking to put another title on her soon. After all, she has been one of the biggest draws in the company for nearly half a decade.

Becky Lynch may be the reason Jade Cargill hasn’t debuted in WWE yet, according to veteran

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest female superstar in the company today. She has achieved a lot more than many other stars in the company. However, the sky is the limit, and she will be looking to break some more barriers before hanging up her boots.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes WWE may be holding back Jade Cargill’s return because of Lynch. Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter praised Becky and said Jade would likely face her soon.

"They haven't found the right storyline for her just yet, but maybe, if you really look at it, Jade Cargill hasn't been talked about or used yet at all. Maybe they are saving that lady for Becky Lynch."

It’ll be incredible to see the two stars in the ring soon. It would be a blockbuster clash that WWE will likely save for a major premium live event.

