Becky Lynch breaks silence after winning the NXT Women's Championship

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Lynch was the only remaining member of the Four Horsewomen to have never held the NXT Women's Title. She dethroned Tiffany Stratton, ending her first reign as champion.

Taking to Twitter, Lynch broke silence after winning the NXT Women's Championship by posting a short message.

"Welcome to N-BEX-T #andNEW @WWE @WWENXT," wrote Lynch.

Heading into the title match, Lynch was on the back of a big victory over Trish Stratus, whom she defeated at the Payback Premium Live Event in a Steel Cage Match.

Tiffany Stratton recently gave her take on the Steel Cage Match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Tiffany Stratton spoke about the Steel Cage Match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

The then-NXT Women's Champion had high praises for the match, claiming it to be one of the best cage matches of all time. Stratton concluded by mentioning that she also hopes to have a moment as such at some point in her career.

"Honestly, that match was insane. I feel like that was one of the best cage matches of all time. Every time that I thought it was going to end, it didn't. They definitely got me. Yeah, I just thought it. was an amazing match and it was so cool to see in person and hearing the crowd, it was insane and I hope to have a moment like that one day," she said.

It remains to be seen if the feud between Stratton and Lynch will continue heading into No Mercy. If that's the case, a potential rematch could be in the books between the two women.

