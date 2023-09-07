"I'm very confident" - 24-year-old WWE Superstar is looking forward to title defense against Becky Lynch

A 24-year-old WWE Superstar is confident heading into their title defense against Becky Lynch next week.

Becky Lynch battled Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match in the first match of the night at WWE Payback. Their rivalry had been going on since April, but Lynch finally put an end to it at the premium live event. The Man picked up the victory, and then Zoey Stark ended her partnership with Trish Stratus after the match as well.

Lynch was interviewed backstage after the win but was interrupted by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The two stars traded words, and now Stratton is scheduled to defend the NXT Championship against Lynch next week on NXT.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Tiffany Stratton disclosed that she is confident heading into her title defense against Becky Lynch next Tuesday night:

"I'm very confident, but I also know that Becky is one of the best of all time. She's one of the best wrestlers in the female division. I have to say that this is definitely one of the biggest matches of my career but also my career began two years ago, and Becky is coming after me, like I said last night. So I have to say that I am very confident going into this," she said. [From 50:54 - 51:25]

Tiffany Stratton comments on the match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at WWE Payback

Tiffany Stratton was impressed with both Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at WWE Payback.

Trish Stratus wrestled the first Steel Cage match of her Hall of Fame career this past Saturday night at the premium live event. Although she didn't win the match, Stratus put on a great performance, and the Steel Cage match started the show on a high note.

During her appearance on WWE's The Bump, Stratton said that Lynch and Stratus had one of the best cage matches of all time, and it was amazing to watch it in the crowd:

"Honestly, that match was insane. I feel like that was one of the best cage matches of all time. Every time that I thought it was going to end, it didn't. They definitely got me. Yeah, I just thought it. was an amazing match and it was so cool to see in person and hearing the crowd, it was insane and I hope to have a moment like that one day," said Stratton. [From 51:58 - 52:23]

Becky Lynch has never held the NXT Women's Championship in her career. Only time will tell if she can capture the title for the first time next Tuesday night on NXT.

