Why did Zoey Stark attack Trish Stratus at WWE Payback 2023? Potential reasons explored

At Payback 2023, Becky Lynch beat Trish Stratus in what was arguably the best match between the two. Locked inside a steel cage, the match was full of action and great performances by both women. While Lynch winning the match did not surprise many, a moment after the match shocked the WWE Universe.

After Becky Lynch left the arena, Zoey Stark seemed to attempt to console Trish Stratus. However, the latter slapped Stark, shocking those present and watching. Stark was left enraged by Stratus' slap and delivered her finisher to Stratus. This led to many questions about why Stark attacked her mentor.

Among the many possible reasons, there could be two reasons why WWE booked a feud between the two. The first reason is to create more babyfaces on Monday Night RAW. This would also lead to Rhea Ripley having more options, other than Raquel Rodriguez and Becky Lynch.

The second reason behind Stark unleashing her fury could do with WWE wanting to give her a singles push. Considering her actions at Payback, it won't be a surprise to see Zoey Stark feud with Trish Stratus on RAW going forward. This could lead to a potential match between the two.

Among the many matches at Payback, fans are excited to see Rhea Ripley defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. While many in the WWE Universe are confused about who has the upper hand in this contest, RAW Superstar Liv Morgan seems to have picked her side.

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were tag team champions. Together, Morgan and Rodriguez created several memorable and enjoyable moments in WWE. Hence, it is not a surprise to see her write and encourage Rodriguez ahead of her match at Payback 2023.

On Twitter, Liv Morgan urged Raquel Rodriguez to get the job done at Payback 2023. In what seemed a display of anger and frustration, the former SmackDown Women's Champion wrote:

"F*** her up. @RaquelWWE"

The main reason why Morgan is enraged by Rhea Ripley is because the latter attacked her viciously on Monday Night RAW. This led to the former having to spend time away from WWE, healing from her injuries. Ripley was also the reason why Morgan and Rodriguez lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

