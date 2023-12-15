Becky Lynch calls Ric Flair's former WWE rival "The Man"

Becky Lynch had big praise for a former WWE Champion on social media.

Lynch's memoir is all set to hit the shelves in March 2024. The Man's story is one of hard work and perseverance and is a must-read.

In her latest Instagram post, Becky Lynch heaped big praise on Mick Foley and revealed that he spent hours going through the content that she had written for her book. Foley commented on the post and thanked Lynch for her words. Lynch also took to her Instagram story and dubbed Foley "The Man."

For those unaware, the Hall of Famer Ric Flair was once involved in a legal battle with WWE over the promotion using "The Man" moniker for Lynch's character. Flair was not happy one bit over Lynch using the nickname.

Screengrab of Foley's response (left) and Lynch's story (right) calling him "The Man"

Becky Lynch's journey has certainly been an inspiring one

Years ago, Becky Lynch was on the verge of quitting the pro wrestling business. While appearing on 'Making Their Way To The Ring' with Lilian Garcia, Lynch revealed that she called her mother and told her that she wanted to come home:

"And, I was in New York, and I remember calling her on the payphone. 'Mom, please I wanna come home, I'm sorry. I'll get a real job but I wanna come home, please.' She was like, 'no, you're not gonna come home, you're gonna see this through', and I just remember being in tears like this. And I think that was one of the best things that she had done," Becky Lynch said.

Lynch did not quit and went on to become one of the most beloved stars in the wrestling business. Lynch's meteoric rise in 2018-19 resulted in her bagging a main event spot at WrestleMania. She defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019 to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

