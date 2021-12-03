Becky Lynch celebrates 500 days as champion in WWE

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE earlier this year at Summerslam, after being away for just over a year to welcome her first child with Seth Rollins. Since her return, Becky Lynch has been a champion in WWE - firstly the SmackDown Women's Champion, until she traded it for the RAW Women's Championship with Charlotte Flair.

Since WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch has held a title on every day that she has been active in WWE. In total, The Man has been a champion for 500 days, and Lynch marked the special occasion on Twitter, saying:

"I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35. Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool. Won’t be ending anytime soon either."

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool.Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool. Won’t be ending anytime soon either. https://t.co/6rKcsXTVMj

Becky Lynch has defended her titles against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks since her return to WWE. Before her departure, she successfully held her title over rivals Lacey Evans, Natalya, Asuka, and Shayna Baszler, the latter of which she faced at WrestleMania 36.

Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women's Championship next week

After over-coming fellow Superstars Bianca Belair, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, and Rhea Ripley in a fatal five-way match, Liv Morgan became the next contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Over the past few weeks, things have become tense between The Man and Morgan, who blamed Lynch for her friends being released from WWE. The line was later cut from the YouTube clip of the segment between the two women.

The match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan will take place on the December 6th episode of Monday Night RAW. Some fans have noticed that this will be exactly seventeen years since Trish Stratus and Lita's historic RAW main event in 2004.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think that Liv Morgan will be able to defeat Big Time Becks? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Edited by Prem Deshpande