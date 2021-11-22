Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair tell a subtle story with Survivor Series ring attire

The former best friends turned bitter rivals, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, kicked off Survivor Series' main card with their intense Champion vs. Champion match. The battle for brand supremacy waged on as both women fought a hard-hitting match while telling a detailed story.

Fans who picked up the details on the ring attire from Becky Lynch's entrance knew that she was cosplaying as Wanda Maximoff aka Marvel's Scarlet Witch. Scarlet Witch's story is told in the Disney+ series WandaVision, which seemed to inspire the ring gear for both women.

In WandaVision, we see Agatha Harkness portray herself as a kind person to Wanda, helping her turbulent life until she reveals her true motives. They were both best friends, just Becky and Charlotte were, which explains why Charlotte cosplayed Agatha Harkness.

Not only were the ring attires inspired by WandaVision, but also the match result. Becky, dressed as Scarlet, came out on top of Charlotte dressed as Agatha.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021 ends in a controversial finish

The heated rivalry took center stage when Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair fought for bragging rights at Survivor Series 2021.

The match was entertaining from start to finish, with the crowd invested from the opening moments until the controversial ending that saw Becky Lynch score a win. The match was an all-out brawl where Becky and Charlotte exchanged stiff strikes.

The hard-hitting affair got the crowd pumped, and the two champions refused to give up. The match seemed to go either way until Becky used the ropes as leverage for a three-count.

Becky celebrated in the ring after winning using the same tactic as Charlotte until she got caught. However, Charlotte cut the celebration short as she grabbed her belt and posed beside Becky.

What did you think about the intense match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021? Let us know in the comment section down below.

