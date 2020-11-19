Becky Lynch clicked working out in a gym while pregnant [Photo]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has been on hiatus for around seven months now, due to her pregnancy. Lynch recently shared a bunch of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot, which also featured her fiance, Seth Rollins.

Becky Lynch's success story is certainly one for the ages, and she is a role model for millions of fans across the world. Now, another photo has surfaced on the web, featuring Becky working out in a gym, seemingly at her home. Becky Lynch's pregnancy isn't stopping her from hitting the gym and staying fit during her hiatus. Check out the picture below:

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest WWE Superstars of the past decade

Becky Lynch was once nothing more than an average mid-carder, who had major fan support but wasn't being utilized to her fullest potential. Lynch was featured on the pre-show of WrestleMania 34, but her position on the main roster was going to change big time, in a matter of months. At SummerSlam 2018, Lynch turned heel on Charlotte Flair, and the character of The Man was born soon after.

Lynch went on to headline and win the main event of WrestleMania 35, and was also featured on the cover of WWE 2K20. Becky Lynch is an incredibly strong person, who has gone through a lot to reach where she's at currently. The above picture has only made her fans laud her more for her dedication towards her fitness.