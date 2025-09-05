Becky Lynch and CM Punk's WWE RAW Argument "Sounded Real," Dutch Mantell Says

Becky Lynch slapped CM Punk during a heated exchange on the September 1 episode of WWE RAW. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, recently gave his thoughts on the segment.
Lynch attacked Punk at Clash in Paris on August 31 to help her husband Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The following night, The Man defended Rollins before repeatedly hitting Punk in the face and chest. The Best in the World told Lynch she would regret putting her hands on him, prompting talk that Punk's wife AJ Lee could return.
Mantell worked closely with legendary booker Jerry Jarrett in Memphis in the 1970s and 1980s. On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 75-year-old showered praise on Lynch and Punk's realistic war of words.
"This is one of the best segments I have seen in a long, long time, and the reason being, and this is what Jerry Jarrett [passed on]," Mantell said. "This is one of the first things I learned about what things get over with people, how to be a booker, because if you're listening to this argument between CM Punk, who is over like a son of a gun, and Becky Lynch, because this tit-for-tat, or argument, or quarrel, or disagreement sounded real."
Punk is scheduled to appear on the September 5 episode of SmackDown in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.
Dutch Mantell keen to see where CM Punk's story goes
It has been widely speculated that AJ Lee could join forces with CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza on September 20 against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
Whatever happens next, Dutch Mantell thinks Punk's interaction with Lynch on RAW made the storyline more compelling.
"It didn't sound like it was produced. It didn't sound like it was rehearsed because, hey, CM Punk is very good on interviews. He is great, and she was too, so when they went back and forth, they left it at the perfect spot with you thinking, 'Okay, where's this going?' Because I wanna see where it's going now."
Lee has not appeared on WWE television since retiring in 2015. The 38-year-old held the Divas Championship three times during her first run with the company.
