WWE may have intentionally spoiled AJ Lee’s return for one huge reason

The wrestling world is in a frenzy as AJ Lee has become the most trending topic among fans in the past forty-eight hours. Rumors have been buzzing that The Black Widow is set to make her blockbuster WWE return on SmackDown this Friday after 10 long years. What added fuel to those rumors was WWE Shop's recent comment on X about listing Lee's merchandise on its website.

Ad

WWE may have intentionally spoiled her return to boost ticket sales for tonight's SmackDown, which will emanate from Allstate Arena in Chicago. AJ Lee's homecoming, if it happens, will be one of the biggest returns in the history of the company. Therefore, WWE seemingly wants a jam-packed arena, as a return of this magnitude has the potential to blow the roof off.

The company's decision to allow the WWE Shop's X post to briefly go public before its deletion could be a calculated move to generate buzz. By spoiling the highly anticipated return of Lee, the creative team intensified fans' excitement. The Stamford-based promotion drove social media engagement, leading to an increase in ticket sales for SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

The timing of the post (two days before SmackDown) coincides with WWE's need to finalize ticket sales for the show. This tactic is not new, as the company has a track record of using controlled leaks or teases to build anticipation. The quick deletion of WWE Shop's post suggests it may have been a deliberate mistake to fuel the existing rumors of AJ Lee's homecoming.

The Black Widow's return after a decade is a rare and monumental occasion, making her a nostalgic and emotional hook for fans. By leaking it, WWE could allure even the casual or older fans to watch the show live from Allstate Arena. A sold-out arena enhances the event's atmosphere, boosts TV ratings, and elevates such a historic moment.

Ad

Ad

WWE may want to create a unique record with AJ Lee

AJ Lee's WWE homecoming seems imminent, and she is expected to come back for a memorable run. It appears that the company wants to amplify this moment exponentially. Chicago's Allstate Arena is the very place where CM Punk made his earth-shattering return to WWE in 2023 after 10 years.

Therefore, AJ Lee making her highly anticipated return to the company at the very arena where her husband returned would be a historic moment. It will be a unique record, as never in the history of WWE have a husband & wife made a decade-long return at the same venue.

Ad

The gravitas of the moment will be unmatched, and it will be etched on the pages of history. WWE never fails to capitalize on such things, as it becomes a memento for the company and the generations to come. Hence, Triple H may be going all out to bring Lee back on tonight's SmackDown in Chicago.

Reports also suggest that WWE is planning to feature the former Divas Champion in a match at Wrestlepalooza. Hence, tonight's episode of the blue brand will play a key role in building the feuds and storylines for the brand-new premium live event, which is just a few weeks away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More