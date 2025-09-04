Unexpected reason why WWE is pushing for AJ Lee's return after previously failed attempts (Exclusive)

AJ Lee's return to WWE is imminent, but most of you reading this probably already know that. However, there is a very interesting reason that WWE has been pushing especially hard for her return this time around.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC confirmed what many WWE fans speculated since 2023 - that WWE made an effort to reach out to AJ Lee about a potential return. The speculation ramped up after her husband, CM Punk, made his return after being frozen out for nearly a decade.The report from JoeyVotes and TC essentially stated that WWE has been pushing especially hard for her return to happen now, because WrestlePalooza will be the debut on ESPN. This was nothing short of a lucky coincidence, but it certainly made WWE determined to seal the deal, as they believe that Lee will bring huge buzz to the product on their ESPN debut.The awkward first meeting of AJ Lee and Becky LynchThe timelines of AJ Lee and Becky Lynch's careers in WWE look like Venn Diagrams with no overlap. But what many don't know is that they met backstage, and funnily enough, it makes perfect sense for them to have a feud.In her autobiography, The Man: Not Your Average Girl, Becky Lynch revealed what happened during her awkward first meeting with AJ Lee:“When I opened my eyes, I noticed that the Women’s Champion, or as they so awfully named it, the Divas Champion, AJ Lee, was standing to the left of me, typing furiously into her phone. Without picking up on social cues, I enthusiastically greeted her, ‘Hello,’ four octaves higher than normal, with the underlying desperation of, 'Please like me. I’m Rebecca!’&quot; she wrote.Following this, Becky Lynch said that Lee looked up at her and grunted before getting back to typing furiously on her phone. From the sound of things, it was just the wrong time for The Man to meet her. What's interesting is that Becky Lynch debuted mere months after Lee retired, and this period was essentially the turning point in WWE's women's division. That's the reason why fans have been clamoring for years to see the former Divas Champion back in action, because she missed out on a golden era that she would have fit seamlessly into. Unfortunately, a combination of injuries and personal reasons meant that it wasn't meant to be. That's about to change for the first time in a decade. It would be incredible if Becky Lynch mentioned this real-life incident during their feud.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.