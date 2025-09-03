  • home icon
Naomi comments on AJ Lee return; promises crash out

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 03, 2025 23:31 GMT
Naomi reacted to the rumors about AJ Lee today. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Naomi reacted to the rumors about AJ Lee today. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Naomi shared her thoughts on AJ Lee's potential return to WWE today on social media. The veteran cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 to become Women's World Champion but recently had to relinquish the title.

There have been recent rumors that Lee may be returning to the company soon after Becky Lynch attacked CM Punk at Clash in Paris. The Man hit Punk with a low blow, and Seth Rollins capitalized to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at the PLE in France this past Sunday night. Naomi took to social media to react to the rumors about Lee's return to the promotion and promised a "crash out" if it happened while she was away.

"If she returns while I’m out yall will witness the crash out of the century on this app," she wrote.
The Glow relinquished the Women's World Championship after announcing that she was pregnant. She is married to Jimmy Uso in real life, who appeared on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW to reunite with Jey Uso.

Former WWE writer comments on AJ Lee's potential return to the company

Vince Russo recently suggested that AJ Lee's return to WWE might not work out as planned.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo complained about how terrible the shows have become. The legend stated fans were treating the former Diva's Champion's return like it was The Rock coming back due to the subpar shows and claimed that it was embarrassing.

"That's what they're doing. The shows are so freaking bad that when AJ Lee is gonna be a surprise, it's like The Rock is going to be on the show. That has a lot to do with the shows being so bad. It's like, give me anything. Give me anything and I'll pop for it, I'll put it over, and I'll say it'll be great. Bro, they're gonna have a mixed tag, and CM Punk and AJ Lee are gonna go over. Then Lee is gonna fall into the Nikki Bella spot, which Nikki Bella has already fallen to another name on the roster. I'm supposed to get excited about that?"
It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Lee if she decides to return to the ring in the near future.

Edited by Robert Lentini
