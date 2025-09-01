Jimmy Uso breaks silence after emotional reunion on WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso broke his silence following an emotional reunion on this week's episode of WWE RAW in Paris. The veteran is married to Naomi, who recently had to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy.

Ad

Jey Uso and LA Knight battled The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the main event of tonight's edition of the red brand. Reed and Breakker picked up the victory and then attacked The Yeet Master following the match. Jimmy Uso sprinted to the ring with a steel chair to rescue his brother, and The Vision retreated.

The two stars shared a heartfelt moment at the end of the show, and Jimmy Uso took to his Instagram story to break his silence following the emotional reunion with his brother on WWE RAW. Uso confirmed that Main Event Jey said that he needed him and that he would have his brother's back moving forward. You can check out his message in the image below.

Ad

Trending

Uso broke his silence following RAW. [Image credit: Jimmy Uso on Instagram]

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Seth Rollins defeated Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk at Clash in Paris to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Becky Lynch interfered in the match to help Rollins escape with the title.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts on The Usos

Wrestling legend Rikishi recently discussed his sons, The Usos, and shared that he was not surprised by their success on WWE television.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Rikishi stated that The Usos only needed an opportunity to showcase what they were capable of. He added that he was very proud of what they have been able to accomplish in WWE so far.

Ad

"I never put a height of expectations on those boys. You know through this business and the way they were taught a lot... All they wanted was an opportunity. They were already athletes before they came in here. But they had to figure it out, because once they came through like us and Yoko (Yokozuna) and when you don't have your mentors around to kind of show you the way, [Learning] the ropes. You gotta figure that out on your own. I can only say for 17 years, I am very proud."

Ad

Shayla (Naomi Having A Baby) @kamisha8906 Are the Usos back together permanently or temporary

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between The Vision and The Usos moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More