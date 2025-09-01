Jey Uso shares heartwarming unseen message to his brother on WWE RAW

Jey Uso shared a heartfelt message to his brother, Jimmy Uso, on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Main Event Jey and LA Knight teamed up to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on the red brand.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed picked up the victory and assaulted the former World Heavyweight Champion after the match. Bronson Reed joined in on the attack and hit The Yeet Master with a Tsunami Splash. Jimmy Uso then rushed to the ring with a steel chair to help his twin brother, and The Vision retreated. The Usos then shared a moment in the ring that wasn't shown on television during the live broadcast. A video went viral after RAW went off the air on social media, where Jey Uso, in a heartwarming message, told Jimmy Uso that he needed him, and he could not go against the powerful faction alone. Seth Rollins is the leader of The Vision and successfully retained the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Becky Lynch interfered in the bout to help her husband retain the title.Paul Heyman is also a part of the faction, but the Hall of Famer was not featured on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Roman Reigns choked The Oracle out with a Guillotine following his victory over Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. Michael Cole shared an update on Heyman on the show following the attack.WWE legend reveals hilarious issue Jey Uso created in his householdWWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently shared a major issue Jey Uso has caused in his household.The veteran is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in life. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Rikishi shared that he had no idea what &quot;Yeet&quot; meant, and it had created an issue in his home. He hilariously noted that all of his grandchildren say the phrase all the time.&quot;You got me. My grandkids they run all around the house, 'Yeet Yeet' I said 'You say another Yeet in this house, Imma tell you, I am gonna send you back to your parents.' I got 12 grandkids yo, they are ruining their minds saying 'Yeet Yeet Yeet.' [On being asked if he Yeets] Every now... I Yeet when I eat,&quot; he said. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Usos in the weeks ahead on RAW.