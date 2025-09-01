WWE shares bleak injury update for Paul Heyman after being hospitalised

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman was absent from Monday Night RAW following the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Michael Cole shared an update about the veteran on commentary.After defeating Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns turned his attention towards his former Wiseman. He locked Heyman in a guillotine hold, choking him out. In the opening segment of Monday Night RAW, Bron Breakker revealed that The Oracle was still in the hospital.Later on the show, RAW commentator Michael Cole provided an update on Paul Heyman's injury. He revealed that the 59-year-old suffered from a larynx contusion. Cole noted that it was a big deal, as it would affect Heyman's promos.The Voice of WWE further revealed that Roman Reigns, who was brutally assaulted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris, suffered multiple fractured ribs and would be out of action indefinitely.WWE wrote Roman Reigns off television with the brutal attack at the premium live event. The 40-year-old is reportedly traveling to Australia to film for the upcoming movie Street Fighter, which also features Cody Rhodes.It remains to be seen when Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman will return to WWE programming.