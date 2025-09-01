Legendary name absent from RAW after Clash in Paris 2025 after getting hospitalized

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Published Sep 01, 2025 18:36 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
The RAW after Clash in Paris 2025 was hosted in the same arena as the premium live event the previous night, and it was an incredible live audience as usual. A legendary name was absent from the show after the individual was hospitalized.

That name is none other than The Oracle, Paul Heyman. If you watched Clash in Paris 2025, then you'll know that he was taken out by Roman Reigns in a measure of revenge for the events of WrestleMania 41. After Reigns defeated the "Tribal Thief", Bronson Reed, he snuck behind Heyman, who handed him the "shoe-la-fala" in a moment of reconciliation, or rather a moment of wanting to save his backside. Instead, the OTC took the shoes that belonged to him and then proceeded to hit the guillotine on the legend who was once his Wiseman, and one of the driving forces of his legendary Universal Championship run.

As a result of that incident, Paul Heyman wasn't present on the episode of RAW after Clash in Paris 2025. Bron Breakker revealed that, with Heyman absent on the red brand, there was nobody to put any restrictions on him or Bronson Reed. This was all in the context of setting up a match against Jey Uso and LA Knight.

Paul Heyman is, of course, the one who does all the planning and is a key figure every week on Monday Night RAW as he attempts to elevate Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the next level.

It's unclear how long he will be out of action for, but it's safe to assume that he may not be around next week as well, unless he appears with a neck brace - something he has worn many times before after getting attacked.

Either way, he's going to return to RAW at some point, and things will change significantly then.

