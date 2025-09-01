  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Michael Cole announces that major WWE star is out of action indefinitely after brutal attack

Michael Cole announces that major WWE star is out of action indefinitely after brutal attack

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 01, 2025 20:23 GMT
Cole calls the action every week on RAW. [Image credit: WWE on X]
Cole calls the action every week on RAW. [Image credit: WWE on X/Twitter]

Michael Cole made a huge announcement during this week's episode of RAW regarding the health of a major WWE star. This week's episode of the red brand was the first show following Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad

Roman Reigns battled Bronson Reed in the first match of the premium live event last night in France. The action was back and forth, but The Tribal Chief was eventually able to emerge victorious.

Following the match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed brutally attacked Roman Reigns, and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher. During tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole provided an update on The Head of the Table's condition and revealed that he would be out indefinitely.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Multiple fractured ribs at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC Roman Reigns is out indefinitely," said Michael Cole.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Reigns attacked Paul Heyman at Clash in Paris following his victory over Bronson Reed and choked him out in the ring. Cole announced that The Oracle had suffered a "larynx contusion" and noted that it wasn't a good thing for someone who relied on his voice to make a living.

Only time will tell when Reigns will return to WWE television following The Vision's attack at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications