Michael Cole announces that major WWE star is out of action indefinitely after brutal attack

Michael Cole made a huge announcement during this week's episode of RAW regarding the health of a major WWE star. This week's episode of the red brand was the first show following Clash in Paris 2025.Roman Reigns battled Bronson Reed in the first match of the premium live event last night in France. The action was back and forth, but The Tribal Chief was eventually able to emerge victorious.Following the match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed brutally attacked Roman Reigns, and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher. During tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole provided an update on The Head of the Table's condition and revealed that he would be out indefinitely.&quot;Multiple fractured ribs at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC Roman Reigns is out indefinitely,&quot; said Michael Cole.Reigns attacked Paul Heyman at Clash in Paris following his victory over Bronson Reed and choked him out in the ring. Cole announced that The Oracle had suffered a &quot;larynx contusion&quot; and noted that it wasn't a good thing for someone who relied on his voice to make a living. Only time will tell when Reigns will return to WWE television following The Vision's attack at Clash in Paris.