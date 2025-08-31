  • home icon
  WWE Clash in Paris Results: Roman Reigns hospitalized; Masked figure costs CM Punk his World Heavyweight Title win (8/31/25)

WWE Clash in Paris Results: Roman Reigns hospitalized; Masked figure costs CM Punk his World Heavyweight Title win (8/31/25)

By Jojo
Published Aug 31, 2025 22:15 GMT
We got some big matches tonight on WWE Clash in Paris leading up to a great main event! [Image credits: WWE.com]
We got some big matches tonight on WWE Clash in Paris leading up to a great main event! [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE Clash in Paris kicked off with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman making their entrance. Roman Reigns was out next, and we headed for the opening match shortly after.

WWE Clash in Paris Results (August 31, 2025):

  • Roman Reigns def. Bronson Reed
  • Wyatt Sicks def. The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
  • Becky Lynch def. Nikki Bella to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship
  • Rusev def. Sheamus
  • John Cena def. Logan Paul
  • Seth Rollins def. CM Punk, Jey Uso & LA Knight to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Clash in Paris Results: Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Reigns got some big strikes early on, and the crowd was completely on his side. Reed lifted Reigns but failed to get a slam before Roman tried to lift Bronson and failed. Reed sent him outside and hit a diving tackle before getting a big slam on the announce desk.

Roman turned it around and slammed Reed's head against the ringpost, but was taken down while he was clearing the announce desk. Back in the ring, Reed got a powerslam before getting a beatdown. Roman came back with a clothesline and sent Reed back outside before getting the drive-by dropkick.

Reed got a uranage in the ring before hitting the senton. Roman countered the powerbomb before coming back with two Superman Punches. Reed countered the Spear with a dropkick and sent Roman outside for a big dive before Reigns dodged the Tsunami in the ring.

Roman stopped the second Tsunami attempt with a Superman Punch before getting a top rope Samoan Drop. Reigns followed up with a Spear and picked up the win.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Bronson Reed

Grade: B+

After the match, Heyman got in the ring to check on Reed before Roman stepped up behind him. The Oracle turned around and saw Roman before the latter asked for his sneakers back.

Roman took his shoes back and locked Paul in the Guillotine, knocking him out before leaving the ring. Roman then signed his shoes on top of the announce desk and tossed them into the Clash in Paris crowd for the fans.

While Roman was distracted with the crowd, Bron Breakker showed up out of nowhere and speared him through the announce desk! Breakker and Reed then helped Paul Heyman back to his feet and helped him out of the ring while medics and officials checked on Roman.

After Roman got back up, Breakker ran back in and hit him with a second Spear. Reed then sent Reigns back in the ring before hitting the Tsunami. The Vision was retreating, but Reed came back in for another Tsunami before Jey Uso came in to make the save. Jey got some superkicks in, but took a Spear from Breakker before Bronson hit a third Tsunami on Reigns. He was stretchered out of the arena at Clash in Paris.

Backstage, Adam Pearce was furious and kicked Bron and Bronson out of the arena, stating that if they showed up again at Clash in Paris, they would be suspended without pay. We also learned that Roman Reigns had to be taken to a hospital after the attack.

WWE Clash in Paris Results: Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits - WWE Tag Team Championship match

Ford and Dawkins argued about who would start the match before finally, Angelo kicked things off with Gacy in the other corner. Montez forced a tag, and The Profits hit a big double team move on Gacy before Lumis took a kick to the floor. Ford was isolated in the ring as the match went on, and the champs took control.

Montez reversed a big move and made the tag to Dawkins, who came in with a big senton. The Profits hit the Doomsday Electric Chair on Gacy, but Lumis broke up the pin. Dawkins sent Lumis into the barricades outside before Erick Rowan got involved and distracted him.

Lumis used the distraction to take Dawkins down before Ford took Lumis and Rowan out with a big dive. Nikki Cross showed up from under the ring and distracted Ford, letting Howdy get the Sister Abigail in the ring. Gacy and Lumis got the assisted powerbomb finisher on Ford before getting the win at Clash in Paris.

Result: Wyatt Sicks def. The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Grade: C

WWE Clash in Paris Results: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella - Women's Intercontinental Championship match

Becky started strong, but Nikki came back with a beatdown before being caught in a headlock. The hold was broken, and Becky blocked the Rack Attack a few times before hitting the superplex. The champ locked in the disarmher before Nikki turned it around and got the fearless lock in.

The champ broke the hold and sent Nikki into the steel steps outside before taking the Bella Buster on the bottom half of the steps. Back inside, Becky took the Rack Attack 2.0 but hit the Manhandle Slam for a near fall. Becky rolled Bella up with a backslide and got the win at Clash in Paris.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Nikki Bella to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B

WWE Clash in Paris Results: Sheamus vs. Rusev - Donnybrook match

Sheamus and Rusev started brawling in the ring, but the match headed outside early on, and they both set up tables at ringside. Rusev tried to suplex Sheamus through the tables, but it was reversed. Rusev came back with a kendo stick and beat Sheamus with it in the ring before setting up a chair in the corner.

Rusev went for a chair shot, but Sheamus countered with a knee strike before getting the beats of the bodhran at ringside. Back in the ring, Sheamus sent Rusev into the chair in the corner before getting the crucifix bomb for a near fall. Rusev dodged the Brogue kick before countering a dive with a kendo stick.

Sheamus was driven into the steel steps before Rusev beat him with the top half of it. Rusev locked in the Accolade in the ring, but Sheamus lifted and dropped him on a steel chair. Sheamus was caught in the Accolade again, this time on top of a stack of barrels.

Sheamus picked Rusev and hit White Noise through the two tables at the bottom from on top of the barrels! Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick in the ring before Rusev broke a shillelagh on his back. Rusev locked in the Accolade with the Shillelagh before getting the victory via submission at Clash in Paris.

Result: Rusev def. Sheamus

Grade: B+

WWE Clash in Paris Results: John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul started strong and got some big strikes and a suplex before getting a headlock in. Cena countered a frog splash and hit the Attitude Adjustment for a near fall. Paul countered the second AA and tried for the octopus hold, but Cena broke out and locked in the STF.

Cena got a big DDT before Logan hit the Zig-Zag, a move we're used to seeing from Dolph Ziggler. Cena dodged an uppercut and hit a big suplex before getting another AA for a near fall. Logan got the right hook and two frog splashes before Cena came back with the Styles Clash for a near fall!

Cena tried for a top rope AA, but Paul tossed him down to the ring before Cena got back up and hit the move anyway. John got a second AA before collapsing on top of Logan and getting the pin.

Result: John Cena def. Logan Paul

Grade: B

Seth Rollins was backstage and said that he didn't need Paul Heyman or The Vision to get the win at Clash in Paris.

WWE Clash in Paris Results: Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight - WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Punk was dominating early on and cleared the ring before getting a beatdown on Jey. Rollins and Knight came back in, and everyone turned on the champ, turning it into a beatdown. Rollins was being stomped on in the corner before the challengers took turns hitting big moves on him.

They brought out a table, but Jey took Punk and Knight down with superkicks. Back in the ring, Rollins hit a pedigree and a Frogsplash before Knight got a big sequence of moves on all three opponents. We got a big tower of doom spot leading to Punk getting a near fall on Knight.

Knight dropped Punk off the apron and into a table below before Rollins tried to roll LA up for the win. Knight went through the announce desk after Rollins dodged an elbow drop. In the ring, Punk broke up a pin and hit the GTS on Jey, but Rollins came in with the stomp on CM for a near fall.

Rollins got a steel chair and hit stomps on Jey and Knight on the way back to the ring. Rollins set Punk's head on the chair for the stomp, but Punk dodged it, and the champ hit the chair instead.

Punk came back with a GTS before someone came out in a mask and hoodie to hit a low blow on him! Rollins hit the stomp on the chair and got the win. The masked figure shows herself to be none other than Becky Lynch, and she celebrated with Rollins after the win!

Result: Seth Rollins def. CM Punk, Jey Uso & LA Knight to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Grade: A

The couple celebrated the win as Clash in Paris went off the air.

