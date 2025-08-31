John Cena inches closer to another major WWE milestone with Clash in Paris win

John Cena is the most decorated WWE Superstar with 17 World Championship wins. The Cenation Leader neared another impressive milestone with his win at Clash in Paris.The 48-year-old locked horns with Logan Paul at the premium live event. The two stars put forth a highly engaging back-and-forth contest that ended with Cena pinning The Maverick after flooring him with an Attitude Adjustment.After the win, John Cena stands at 99 match wins at premium live events. With just one win away from the three-digit mark, the veteran would be hoping to reach the milestone before his retirement. The Cenation Leader is at the second spot on the list of most wins at premium live events, only below WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. As shown in a graphic during the show, The Phenom has won 107 matches at PLEs. At the third spot comes Triple H with 92, followed by Randy Orton at 81.John Cena is being advertised for the upcoming premium live event, WWE Wrestlepalooza. The show will emanate from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 20. Although his opponent for the show hasn't been revealed, the veteran would be looking to hit the 100 mark at the PLE.