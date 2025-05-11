Jey Uso has caused a major problem in Rikishi's household, says WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Jey Uso has made it big in WWE over the last few years, owing to his high energy, apart from his in-ring talent and other factors. However, this has apparently come at a cost to Rikishi's household.
Among Jey's most popular characteristics is his catchphrase, 'Yeet.' The one-word exclamation has now become a major part of the superstar's charm, with his fans screaming "Yeet" every chance they get. Apparently, Rikishi's grandkids are also prone to screaming it out in their house, something which has given the WWE Hall of Famer a good deal of trouble.
In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi was asked about what the word means. The Hall of Famer said that he had no idea, but was sufficiently tired of hearing his grandkids use it all the time:
"You got me. My grandkids they run all around the house, 'Yeet Yeet' I said 'You say another Yeet in this house, Imma tell you, I am gonna send you back to your parents.' I got 12 grandkids yo, they are ruining their minds saying 'Yeet Yeet Yeet.' [On being asked if he Yeets] Every now... I Yeet when I eat." [3:22 onwards]
The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about Jacob Fatu
According to Rikishi, Jacob Fatu's humility could be a reason he doesn't rise to his potential in WWE.
Jacob Fatu is currently one of the fastest rising stars on the roster. However, Rikishi thinks that Jacob is too retrained in showing himself as unstoppable. Speaking on the same interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer said:
"Jacob's strength is his athletic ability, his talent in the squared circle. His weaknesses, to me, is he is a very humble guy in there. Meaning that when it comes time for him to perform in the squared circle, I can see personally to Jacob say he is a person that he likes, you know... Jacob would possibly or probably give that person [his opponent] a little bit more than he should." [1:26 onwards]
It remains to be seen what is next for the United States Champion in WWE.
