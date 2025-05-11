  • home icon
  WWE Hall of Famer opens up with his honest thoughts about The Usos (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer opens up with his honest thoughts about The Usos (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 11, 2025 18:39 GMT
What is next for Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso? (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The Usos have certainly made it big in the WWE scene over the years. Their father, Hall of Famer Rikishi, recently talked about what they had accomplished.

While Jey Uso is arguably more popular than his brother Jimmy, both stars have changed the tag team landscape in the company. During their time together in The Bloodline Saga, they broke several records as tag team champions. Rikishi is apparently not at all surprised by their success.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi stated that The Usos only needed an opportunity to showcase their talent:

also-read-trending Trending
"I never put a height of expectations on those boys. You know through this business and the way they were taught a lot... All they wanted was an opportunity. They were already athletes before they came in here. But they had to figure it out, because once they came through like us and Yoko (Yokozuna) and when you don't have your mentors around to kind of show you the way, [Learning] the ropes. You gotta figure that out on your own. I can only say for 17 years, I am very proud." [From 3:56 onwards]
youtube-cover
Rikishi also praised another WWE Superstar

The Hall of Famer is apparently very impressed with Jacob Fatu's run in the Stamford-based promotion. Fatu made his debut last June and is currently one of the popular stars on the SmackDown roster.

During the same exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi heaped praise on The Samoan Werewolf and said:

"You know, and I know, that the WWE is building Jacob as this unstoppable beast. And for me, I have always said this from the beginning, when Jacob was in the independent circuit for possibly eight years that Jacob Fatu, once he reaches WWE, they are gonna find out who truly this kid is. The athletic ability, the talent that this kid is. That if they book him the correct way, you're gonna get money out of this kid here with the matches that he can do." [From 2:03 onwards]
Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. Last night, he defended the title in a Fatal Four Way match against Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jacob Fatu down the line in WWE.

