Rising WWE name is "money," declares Rikishi (Exclusive)

The WWE roster has no dearth of talented stars, but a particular name is potentially a bigger moneymaker than others. Hall of Famer Rikishi recently named the star, singing high praises of him.

Ad

The man being talked about is none other than Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has only been in the company for less than a year but his skills in the ring have already set him apart from the roster. He recently also bagged his first title in the company, taking down LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Speaking about Jacob Fatu in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi claimed that WWE's push of The Samoan Werewolf was more than justified.

Ad

Trending

He said:

"You know, and I know, that the WWE is building Jacob as this unstoppable beast. And for me, I have always said this from the beginning, when Jacob was in the independent circuit for possibly eight years that Jacob Fatu, once he reaches WWE, they are gonna find out who truly this kid is. The athletic ability, the talent that this kid is. That if they book him the correct way, you're gonna get money out of this kid here with the matches that he can do." [2:03 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Rikishi recently talked about another WWE star

Apart from Jacob Fatu, Rikishi has apparently been keeping an eye on Naomi as well. He is seemingly surprised to see that Naomi's conflict with Jade Cargill is yet to be put to rest.

Speaking on his Off the Top podcast, Rikishi talked about how he expected WrestleMania 41 to put an end to the problems between Cargill and Naomi. He said:

Ad

"I thought these girls will just get out there to just finish it at WrestleMania, but obviously, you and I and everybody else is surprised and shocked that this thing is still going on. At the end of the day, you know, these girls are going to have to work it out," Rikishi said. [20:30 - 20:50]

Ad

Ad

As of now, only time will tell how the rivalry will pan out in the coming weeks, and which of the two stars will emerge on top.

Check out KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy, which is affiliated with WWE, right here!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More