  AJ Lee grunted at Becky Lynch during their first WWE meeting

AJ Lee grunted at Becky Lynch during their first WWE meeting

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 04, 2025 12:28 GMT
AJ Lee left an impression (image via WWE)

Becky Lynch is expected to come face-to-face with AJ Lee for the first time in a WWE ring in the coming weeks, but it won't be the first time the two women have crossed paths.

Lynch's recently released New York Times Best Selling Autobiography actually mentioned AJ Lee by name, but didn't put her in the best light when The Man described their first meeting, which would have been around 2014.

AJ Lee was the Divas Champion at the time, and the two women were in the locker room when Lynch introduced herself to AJ, but revealed that all she got in return was a grunt.

“When I opened my eyes, I noticed that the Women’s Champion, or as they so awfully named it, the Divas Champion, AJ Lee, was standing to the left of me, typing furiously into her phone.Without picking up on social cues, I enthusiastically greeted her, ‘hello’, four octaves higher than normal, with the underlying desperation of please like me. I’m Rebecca’, she looked up as I stretched out my hand to shake hers, grunted what may have been a ‘hi’ before going back to finger punching her phone, leaving me with my arm out stretched, fondling the air. ‘This is going horribly’, I thought as I sat on the bathroom stall.” Lynch revealed in her book.
This was the time in AJ career where she was going through a number of struggles since she was in a relationship with CM Punk, who was at odds with WWE when he walked out in 2014, and then she opted to retire from the ring the following year.

AJ Lee is poised to return to WWE for Wrestlepalooza

AJ is perhaps the most talked-about name in the wrestling world at present, given that she is expected to make her return to the company to help her husband overcome Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The former Divas Champion hasn't wrestled for more than a decade, but recent images show that she is in fantastic shape, and speculation suggests that Wrestlepalooza on September 20 could be her return to the ring.

Given their first time meeting, it seems that there is no love lost between the two women.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
