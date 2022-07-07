"Changed the game completely" - Becky Lynch breaks character to comment on former champion's WWE departure 

Becky Lynch has commented on former Divas Champion Paige parting ways with the WWE.

The Anti-Diva recently took to Twitter to announce that her contract with WWE has expired and her time with the company has officially come to an end. She wrote a heartfelt goodbye letter on The Player's Tribune highlighting her wrestling career and thanking the sports entertainment giant for providing her with a platform to shine.

Many fans and wrestlers came out to thank Paige for everything she has done and to wish her well in her next venture. This includes her former rival Becky Lynch, who broke character to praise the former SmackDown General Manager.

"I met Saraya when she was only 13 years old. Even then you could tell that she was going to be a star. Before she could legally drink in America, she had changed the game completely and forever. #ThankYouPaige." - wrote Lynch.

You can check out the tweet below:

Becky Lynch and Paige were part of a group known as Team PCB in WWE

The two stars met each other long before they arrived in WWE. They were part of Shimmer Women Athletes, an all-female independent wrestling promotion based in Chicago. Big Time Becks and Paige made their names in NXT.

The latter was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion while the former was a member of the Four Horsewomen, which included Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks. They all played a significant role in the evolution of women's wrestling.

After Lynch was called up to the main roster in 2015, she formed an alliance with Charlotte and Paige, and they became known as Team PCB. The team didn't last long though and they ended up splitting down the line. The Anti-Diva was forced to retire from the in-ring competition at a young age, but there's still hope that we might see her in the ring again.

