Becky Lynch comments after not getting drafted on Night One of WWE Draft 2021

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has commented after not getting drafted on Night One of WWE Draft 2021, clarifying that she is not eligible to be picked until next week's Monday Night RAW.

Night One of WWE Draft 2021 tonight on SmackDown saw some interesting moves on both brands. Universal Champion Roman Reigns was the overall No.1 pick as he was drafted to SmackDown. The biggest swap was RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who is now part of the blue brand.

Fans were confused as to why Becky Lynch was not picked by either of the brands tonight. Replying to a fan's tweet, The Man clarified that she is not eligible to be picked until Monday, where Night Two of WWE Draft 2021 will take place.

Last year, WWE announced draft pools for both the nights of the draft. However, they have not done the same this time.

"The Man is not eligible to be picked until Monday . I wanted to give people more time to put money on the table," said Becky Lynch in her tweet.

Becky Lynch is set to defend her title at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in a massive Triple Threat match

Hours before this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced a huge match for the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be defending her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at the show.

Sasha Banks returned to WWE last week at Extreme Rules and interrupted the title match between Belair and The Man. She ended up attacking both the champion and the challenger, announcing her intentions to win the title.

Night One of WWE Draft 2021 also saw Bianca Belair get drafted to RAW. Sasha Banks' status is still unknown as she was not drafted tonight. With Charlotte Flair getting drafted to SmackDown, it is highly likely that Becky Lynch will now move to RAW.

