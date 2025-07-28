Becky Lynch comments on shocking fact ahead of SummerSlam return

Becky Lynch reacted to a surprising fact ahead of her title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Man captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank earlier this year and will be defending the title this weekend.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch discussed her history at SummerSlam and noted that she was surprised that she hadn't competed at the PLE in the past three years. Lynch has not been in action at SummerSlam since her match against Bianca Belair in 2022.

“It was my first PLE. It was where the infamous slap happened that really catapulted my career. It was also where I came back after I had my daughter and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. And then a year later we were tearing the house down and then fighting side-by-side… I’m kind of blown away that it’s been three years since I wrestled at a SummerSlam," said Lynch. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Lynch will be defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification match at WWE SummerSlam this weekend. Valkyria became the number one contender by defeating Bayley earlier this month on RAW.

Vince Russo criticizes Becky Lynch's match at WWE SummerSlam

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Lyra Valkyria earning a Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo complained about the lack of storylines in the company after Valkyria became the number one contender. He stated that everything was just a match, and there was no focus on storylines on WWE television.

"That's it. It's just everything is just a match, and the winner advances and meets this one. How can you guys collectively not come up with one story? Just one single story, man. Everything is a match to get to a match. Every single thing. And like you said, unless you're one of these demented Pavlovian mark dogs, we've seen this, guys. We've seen it over and over and over and over again." [From 20:03 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Only time will tell if Lyra Valkyria can capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship for a second time by defeating Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam.

