WWE veteran bashes SummerSlam build after Lyra Valkyria wins big on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Lyra Valkyria qualifying to face Becky Lynch. The up-and-coming star is set for a huge match at SummerSlam.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley put on an instant classic this week on RAW in a Two out of Three Falls match. The exhilarating encounter had several near-falls as the two women battled hard to get a shot at the Women's IC title. However, it was Valkyria who got the final pin and punched her ticket to SummerSlam.

While discussing the Two out of Three Falls match on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the lack of storylines. He pointed out that WWE was constantly booking matches to determine new challengers without having an organic storyline. He wondered why the entire creative team could not put together one strong rivalry building to a major event like SummerSlam.

"That's it. It's just everything is just a match, and the winner advances and meets this one. How can you guys collectively not come up with one story? Just one single story, man. Everything is a match to get to a match. Every single thing. And like you said, unless you're one of these demented Pavlovian mark dogs, we've seen this, guys. We've seen it over and over and over and over again." [From 20:03 onwards]

After the match, Becky Lynch walked down to confront Lyra Valkyria. The two women had an intense face-off, setting the stage for their huge matchup in three weeks.

