  WWE veteran bashes SummerSlam build after Lyra Valkyria wins big on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran bashes SummerSlam build after Lyra Valkyria wins big on RAW (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 15, 2025 15:23 GMT
Lyra Valkyria put on a classic match against Bayley this week [Image: WWE.com]
Lyra Valkyria put on a classic match against Bayley this week [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Lyra Valkyria qualifying to face Becky Lynch. The up-and-coming star is set for a huge match at SummerSlam.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley put on an instant classic this week on RAW in a Two out of Three Falls match. The exhilarating encounter had several near-falls as the two women battled hard to get a shot at the Women's IC title. However, it was Valkyria who got the final pin and punched her ticket to SummerSlam.

While discussing the Two out of Three Falls match on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the lack of storylines. He pointed out that WWE was constantly booking matches to determine new challengers without having an organic storyline. He wondered why the entire creative team could not put together one strong rivalry building to a major event like SummerSlam.

"That's it. It's just everything is just a match, and the winner advances and meets this one. How can you guys collectively not come up with one story? Just one single story, man. Everything is a match to get to a match. Every single thing. And like you said, unless you're one of these demented Pavlovian mark dogs, we've seen this, guys. We've seen it over and over and over and over again." [From 20:03 onwards]
After the match, Becky Lynch walked down to confront Lyra Valkyria. The two women had an intense face-off, setting the stage for their huge matchup in three weeks.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

