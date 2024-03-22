Becky Lynch comments on whether she's interested in changing her WWE theme song

Becky Lynch has opened up about possibly changing her entrance music in WWE.

The Man's theme song is titled Celtic Invasion, and she's used it since she was in NXT. It is one of the most recognizable themes in wrestling, as everyone knows who's about to come out when the beat drops. She's one of the very few superstars in the company who have used only one theme song for their entire run on the main roster.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Becky Lynch stated that she hasn't outgrown her WWE theme song, but she wouldn't mind changing it up a little bit.

"No, I'm not tired of my entrance music, it's pretty funky one, real catchy, real poppy. But would I like a different one? Uhm, yeah, well no, maybe just to change it up, you know, like I think of when I was on the independents and my entrance music was MC Hammer - Can't Touch This and I loved that, you know, because you can't touch this, you know what I mean?" said Lynch. [0:45 - 1:15]

Becky Lynch has revealed who her wrestling soulmates are in WWE

The Man has shared the ring with many stars in her career, including WWE Hall of Famers such as Trish Stratus and Lita. She's also had a lot of memorable feuds.

During her appearance on LiveSigning, she stated that Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are her wrestling soulmates. Becky Lynch also named Nia Jax as someone she wouldn't mind beating up more often following their match on RAW.

"The very cool thing about that is I think there's several. I think Charlotte and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history. I think no matter how many times Charlotte and I have wrestled, I think people are always gonna want to see more. And another is Bianca Belair. She's fabulous, I love stepping in the ring with her. Every time we do I feel like there's a little bit of magic that happens. And so, there's a couple. I've loved beating the bejesus out of Nia Jax also, I will say that I've loved it," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch has a huge task at WrestleMania XL, as she'll be wrestling Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

