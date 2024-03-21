Becky Lynch comments on whether she wants to have more children with Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch has commented on whether she and her husband Seth Rollins want to have more children in the future.

The Man and The Visionary tied the knot in 2021 after she gave birth to their first daughter in December 2020. They're both huge stars in WWE as they've achieved a lot of success in the company. Both husband and wife have headlined WrestleMania and other major premium live events. They are undoubtedly one of, if not, the biggest power couple in the wrestling industry.

During a recent appearance on LiveSigning, Becky Lynch stated that she wouldn't be opposed to having another child with Seth Rollins. However, she explained that it would be difficult as they have a very busy schedule.

"Look, I would not be opposed to another baby. I would not be opposed to another child. We have one who is magic, who makes it impossible to not want more. But, we also have a very insane schedule as it is, and traveling the road 52 weeks a year and now being a best-selling author. While doing all of that makes me wonder when in God's name I will have time for that. So we'll see what happens in the future, but I definitely won't be opposed to it," said Lynch. [5:00-5:46]

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins each have a world championship match at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Australia last month and earned the right to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL. The two stars have never faced each other before on the main roster, so this will be a huge match for the participants and the WWE Universe.

Expand Tweet

While Becky Lynch is challenging for a title, Seth Rollins is going into the event a champion. He will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Night Two. On Night One, he'll team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit LiveSigning and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will walk out of WrestleMania as champions? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion