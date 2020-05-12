Becky Lynch comments on her WWE future after announcement on RAW
- The Man spoke about her WWE future after making the huge announcement on RAW.
- Lynch announced that she was pregnant, on RAW after Money in the Bank.
Becky Lynch returned to WWE television on the RAW after Money in the Bank, for the first time since WrestleMania 36. She made a big announcement, where she revealed that she was pregnant and that she had to step away from the ring.
The Man responded for the first time since making that announcement on RAW, and commented on her WWE future:
Lynch thanked the fans, and said that she doesn't know what the future holds for her in the squared circle.
Becky Lynch's announcement
The Man relinquished her RAW Women's title on the RAW after Money in the Bank and revealed that the winner of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match would be the new champion. Asuka, who had won the ladder match last night at Money in the Bank, was incredibly happy when Lynch made the announcement. She was also very pleased for her former rival when Lynch announced that she was pregnant and was going away to have a baby.
Lynch held the RAW Women's title for over a year since winning it at WrestleMania 36, when she, along with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, headlined WrestleMania, becoming the first women to do so.