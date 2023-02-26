Becky Lynch credits WWE Hall of Famer for inspiring her

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has shouted out Hall of Famer Lita for being a trailblazer in the wrestling business.

Lynch recently joined forces with Lita to fight back against Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai), who have been at odds with The Man for the last couple of months. Lita helped the Irish Lass Kicker defeat Bayley in a cage match on a recent episode of RAW. The former Women's Champion has let it be known that she will help Becky Lynch again if the moment calls for it.

In a new post on Instagram, the fiery red-head praised the former multi-time women's champion for inspiring her when she was young.

"I remember being mesmerized the first time I saw @machetegirl on tv. She was cool, she was spunky and she was different . As a young woman she showed me that you could break the mold to succeed. You didn’t need to be cookie cutter. It was better if you weren’t."

Lynch later hinted that she and Lita could be walking out of WrestleMania as tag champions, a moment that she believes would be "pretty epic."

"As a performer I’ve been able to take what she’s done and build upon it so we can keep changing the game.I could not be more proud to fight side by side on Monday. We’ve done a lot of very great things individually- but taking those tag titles and walking into WrestleMania as champions together, well, that will be pretty damn epic."

Becky Lynch and Lita have history together as opponents

Becky Lynch may currently be enjoying her pairing with Lita, but that doesn't mean the two don't have a history as rivals. Lynch and Lita faced-off at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia for the RAW Women's Championship. The Man defeated the Hall of Famer towards the end of the match. They have remained close ever since.

The biggest question for Lynch and Lita is who will be the Women's Tag Team Champions going into WrestleMania. Damage CTRL will defend their gold on this Monday's RAW against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Certain reports have surfaced stating that the trained MMA fighters would be a bigger matchup for Lynch and Lita at the Showcase of the Immortals. So Monday's matchup can't be missed.

One thing is for certain, the WWE Universe loves seeing Becky Lynch with the Attitude Era legend.

Would you like to see Lynch and Lita have a run as WWE tag champs? Sound off in the comments below.

