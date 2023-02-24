Speculation on WWE possibly booking a massive title change before WrestleMania 39 - Reports

We're just over a month away from WWE WrestleMania and have received tons of updates regarding the two-night match card.

The road to WrestleMania this year could also feature a title change as Dave Meltzer revealed some interesting speculation regarding the Women's Tag Team Championship. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are currently in their second reign with the title, having held the belts since Crown Jewel in November 2022.

The Damage CTRL members, however, will inarguably have their most high-profile title defense to date on next week's RAW when they face Lita and Becky Lynch. As reported over the past few days, the WrestleMania plan is for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge the women's tag team champions.

As noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a possibility of WWE taking the championship off of Dakota and IYO and giving them to Lita and Lynch instead before WrestleMania.

On paper, having Rousey and Baszler go up against Lynch and Lita would be a bigger marquee match for WrestleMania. Here's what Meltzer speculated about the potential title change:

"Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey will challenge for the Women's Tag Titles. It was originally against IYO SKY & Dakota Kai, the champions. But Lita & Becky Lynch face SKY & Kai, and WrestleMania is about marquee matches and Lita & Lynch as a team against Baszler & Rousey is a bigger match."

What else should fans expect from WWE's WrestleMania 39 match card?

As of this writing, three WrestleMania matches have been confirmed, and many more will be added as we edge closer to the mega show in April. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed World Championship against Cody Rhodes, and as we'd reported earlier, WWE has big creative plans for the highly anticipated showdown.

The promotion has also confirmed the respective Women's Title matches as Charlotte Flair will take on Rhea Ripley while Bianca Belair will put her championship on the line against Asuka.

In addition to the announced bouts, WWE has also planted seeds for several other storylines leading up to the year's most important show. Based on the updates from the newsletter, the following singles matches are being discussed for WrestleMania Hollywood:

Finn Balor vs. Edge

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

For those wondering what's in store for the rumored feud between Brock Lesnar and Omos, a huge backstage update emerged recently, and you can read all about it right here.

