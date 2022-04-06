Becky Lynch describes herself in one word after losing RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch has shared a bold tweet mere days after her WrestleMania 38 loss to Bianca Belair.

Lynch and Belair met in a RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania Saturday. The match lasted almost 20 minutes and fans in attendance seemed quite into it. In the end, The EST of WWE defeated Big Time Becks to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Lynch has been quite active on social media ever since her loss to Belair, and is still processing it if her latest tweets are any indication. In her latest tweet, she shared a picture of herself holding the RAW Women's title.

The picture was taken mere seconds before she faced Belair at The Show of Shows. Lynch wrote the following in the caption to her tweet: 'Greatness.'

Becky Lynch had held the RAW Women's title ever since taking it from Charlotte Flair last year

At SummerSlam 2021, Becky Lynch made her surprise return to WWE and faced Bianca Belair in a SmackDown Women's title match. As fans watched in horror, Lynch squashed Belair in 26 seconds to become the new champion.

The EST of WWE failed to take back the belt from Big Time Becks over the next few weeks, and the feud finally came to an end.

Shortly after, Lynch exchanged her SmackDown Women's title with Charlotte Flair's RAW Women's title during a "Championship Exchange" segment. This was done after both women switched brands during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Lynch went on to put everyone down in her path in her quest to remain the top female champion on the red brand. One of her victims was WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who lost to Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022. That same night, Bianca Belair won an Elimination Chamber match to bag a shot at Becky Lynch's title belt.

The two women engaged in an intriguing feud on the road to WrestleMania. When all was said and done, Belair stood tall over Lynch at The Show of Shows.

It remains to be seen what's next for Becky Lynch, now that she has lost the RAW Women's title. Will she manage to win it back from Belair, or will she slide down the card in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!

